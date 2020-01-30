Have Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar broken up?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 was loved by the audience. Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya and her boyfriend Alam Makkar participated in the show as a couple. Their relationship status was also a bit doubtful during the season as some speculated that they were an ex-couple, while others said that the two got engaged.

Well, now the latest reports suggest that the couple has called off their relationship. Some media reports suggest that the two have broken up amicably a couple of months ago.

However, when Bollywoodlife contacted Alam, he denied the reports and said that they were just rumours. It does make us wonder whether they were were faking their relationship to be a part of the show.

