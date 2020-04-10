Having effective control over the mind in these worrisome times is important: Sourabh Raaj Jain

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raj Jain is best known for his work in the show in Mahabharat (2013) for role of Lord Krishna and in Mahakali– Anth Hi Aarambh Hai as Lord Shiva. Currently, the actor is portraying the role of Neil Oberoi in Patiala Babes.

For him, having strong control over the mind in these uncertain times is of utmost importance. Sourabh feels that in this quarantined and lockdown phase where one has no control over the situation at hand, the best thing to aim at is maintaining mental well being and taking care of one's mental state as that is the key to remaining calm and composed at the moment. A lot of emphasis is currently being given to the subject of 'mental health' in these stressful and anxious times, and Sourabh too feels that speaking about this more openly can help people come out of their shells and face the situation bravely.

He shared, 'I strongly believe that having effective control over the mind in these worrisome times is important. If your mind is strong, your body automatically becomes strong. As being mentally strong always helps in building physical strength as well. I also feel that people who are going through internal anxiety or panic about the ongoing situation, need to come out of their heads and speak to their loved ones or even professionals in the space about their thoughts. Talking it out always helps lighten the load in your mind and helps you share your problems with someone else rather than just dealing with them by yourself.'

