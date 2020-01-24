Hazel Keech opens up about her difficult time; shares a MOTIVATING post

MUMBAI: Hazel Keech, who is a well-known name in the glamour world, has opened up about her difficult time.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle and penned down a long emotional note. She shared a picture which gives us a glimpse of her performance at IIFA awards. In her note, she mentioned how it is one of her proudest moments as a dancer.

She then went on to describe the difficulty she faced and yet the silver lining she saw.

She wrote, “#tbt (finally i got it on a Thursday) to when i Performed at the iifa awards! One of my proudest moments as a dancer to my favourite item song and at my fittest and physical best.... so i thought! This was just before my slipped disc and peak of my depression/anxiety/suicidal tendencies which I had while having eating disorders.... so i still thought i was fat in this picture.... yet now I can see THAT I HAD ABS! I told no one what i was going through, only my flat mate saw my instability and at times was scared for me. After I broken mentally, physically and emotionally i finally found a therapist and got some help. Now i help others as a therapist..... so there is a Silver Lining in the end.”

Take a look below.

What do you think about Hazel’s post? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the professional front, the actress has been part of several projects. She played a supporting role in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard. She also appeared in season 7 of the popular reality TV series, Bigg Boss 7.

On the personal front, Hazel is happily married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh. They tied the knot in 2016 and are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.