‘HE’ is the man Ekta Kapoor wanted to MARRY!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is undoubtedly the undisputed queen of television.



She is not only producing some great content on television and in the film space but also enjoying appreciation on the digital medium. She recently welcomed her first child via surrogacy. However, when it comes to marriage, she has never decided to go down that path. But if she had, do you know whom the TV czarina would want to marry?



Well, in season 2 of Koffee With Karan, Ekta had made an appearance with the honchos of television during that time – Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, and Hiten Tejwani. It is in this episode that she mentioned that if she decided to go the marriage way, she would like to get married to Mr. Mukesh Ambani.



Ekta said that she would have chose him for the person that he is.



Well! Mr. Ambani is happily married and matrimony is certainly not on Ekta Kapoor’s mind but at least we know who her ‘ideal dream man’ is!