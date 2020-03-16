Heart-breaking! Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat accept to have parted ways; grateful to the ShaRa family

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront to bring you updates from the lives of your favorite celebs and the happenings in your favorite tv shows.

Also read: Whoa! Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s mushy pic amidst their breakup rumors is a sigh of relief to ShaRa fans

Another couple has parted ways and we are sure their fans will be devastated by this, but will wish them well. Yes, that’s correct, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty confirm their break-up and inform their fans through social media.

While the rumours around them having parted ways were going on for a while, this seems like the official confirmation. Both Shamita and Raqesh have updated their fans through Instagram stories that they are separated and have parted ways for a while now.

However, they left a heartfelt message for the ‘ShaRa family’ who have appreciated the couple and supported them all this while. We wish them all the best.

They will be seen in a music video together and it seems like this will be a gift to their fans.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Also read: OMG! Shamita Shetty talks about doing reality shows; says “I am done with it now, won’t be part of reality shows”