Heart-breaking! Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat accept to have parted ways; grateful to the ShaRa family

However, they left a heartfelt message for the ‘ShaRa family’ who have appreciated the couple and supported them all this while. We wish them all the best.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 20:52
Shamita-Rakesh

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront to bring you updates from the lives of your favorite celebs and the happenings in your favorite tv shows.

Also read: Whoa! Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s mushy pic amidst their breakup rumors is a sigh of relief to ShaRa fans

Another couple has parted ways and we are sure their fans will be devastated by this, but will wish them well. Yes, that’s correct, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty confirm their break-up and inform their fans through social media.

While the rumours around them having parted ways were going on for a while, this seems like the official confirmation. Both Shamita and Raqesh have updated their fans through Instagram stories that they are separated and have parted ways for a while now.

However, they left a heartfelt message for the ‘ShaRa family’ who have appreciated the couple and supported them all this while. We wish them all the best.

They will be seen in a music video together and it seems like this will be a gift to their fans.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Also read: OMG! Shamita Shetty talks about doing reality shows; says “I am done with it now, won’t be part of reality shows”

Shamita Shetty Shilpa Shetty Raqesh Bapat Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT Colors tv Salman Khan Raj Kundra Sharara Sharara Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai Mohabbatein Shahrukh Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 20:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive Update! Katrina Kaif’s stalker arrested and held in police custody; sent death threats to Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI : We recently got to know that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were being harassed by a stalker and now it...
SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat gets TERMINATED from Anupamaa; he now joins Colors' Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a contest
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Awesome! Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promise another dhamakedar episode on Koffee With Karan 7, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Heart-breaking! Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat accept to have parted ways; grateful to the ShaRa family
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront to...
TellyChakkar poll! Fans chose Thugs of Hindustan as the worst movie over Shamshera
MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles has opened to...
Exclusive! “Portraying the character with full purity was quite challenging” Kumud Mishra
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Kumud Mishra spoke in detail about the challenges he faced...
Recent Stories
vik-kat
Explosive Update! Katrina Kaif’s stalker arrested and held in police custody; sent death threats to Vicky Kaushal
Latest Video