‘Heart Up My Sleeves’ founder Riya Khattar from Delhi is elated on winning over sharks Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal in ‘Shark Tank India’!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s new business reality show Shark Tank India is already creating a buzz in social circles for helping budding entrepreneurs find the right path in achieving their dreams. Starting with a bang on 20th December, the show’s sharks gave their investments to promising startups, one of which was ‘Heart Up My Sleeves’, a brand that focuses on minimalism and sustainability using detachable statement sleeves! Pair the sleeves with any dress and never go out of fashion, while also not splurging too much and being simple, this is the mantra that won over the sharks Vineeta Singh (CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group).

Talking about her win in Shark Tank India, Riya Khattar expressed her elation, "I am on cloud 9! This is huge! I was an established startup before but now with Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal's investment of 25 Lakhs for a 30% stake, I'll be able to take 'Heart Up My Sleeves' to new heights! I have followed and studied the career charts of these sharks and so it feels great to be mentored under the giants of the startup industry, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. My business surely touched the hearts of the sharks, I hope that it is able to win the hearts of people across India."

