HEART-WARMING! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly RESTARTS a ritual with Akshay Kumar on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

Anupamaa and Anuj have turned into Nandbaba and Yashoda as we are exclusively updating that there will be a Janmashtami special. While Akshara looks like a peacock and Raavi turns into Gopi. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 13:58
HEART-WARMING! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly RESTARTS a ritual with Akshay Kumar on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI : Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

After, Banni and Yuvaan's shaadi special we are all set to have yet another episode, where it seems from the current pictures that Anupamaa and Anuj would be the next bride and groom, well, they have turned into Nandbaba and Yashoda as we are exclusively updating that there will be Janmashtami special. While Akshara looks like a peacock and Raavi turns into Gopi. 

We exclusively revealed that the show is all set to have a Bollywood special Sunday. Where we will see actors from all the shows coming in Bollywood characters and you wouldn't want to miss out on them. 

We got our hands on the looks that the actors are all set to choose for the Bollywood characters, Sai will turn Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Bijlani is going to be Raj from DDLJ, Banni is Paro, Akshara is Anjali while Anuj is going to be Amitabh Bachchan from Coolie No 1. We had even revealed Akshay Kumar is all set to come to the show to promote his film Rakshabandhan.

In the upcoming episode, Akshay Kumar reveals that 20 years ago Rupali Ganguly used to tie him Rakhi for 5 long years and today on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, they recreate the ritual and Rupali promises to tie him Rakhi every year henceforth. 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 13:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! This is how Arslan Goni reacts to his wedding rumors with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Susanne Khan
MUMBAI: Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for quite some time now. Arslan recently reacting to the reports...
Exclusive! After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel; Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vrushika Mehta ENTER Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Shocking! Nisha Rawal’s alleged boyfriend Rohit Satia has connection with Ishaan Khatter’s father, Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra recently accused Nisha Rawal of extra-marital affair with rakhi...
The struggle is real: Watch 'Action Heroine' Nushrratt Bharuccha performing an intense action sequence
MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha recently informed her fans about the intense action sequence she is shooting for her...
The craze of Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal is increasing every day!! Check out how
MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film venture Bawaal is currently creating a rage among the audience....
Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts: Hamza aka Vijay Varma!
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma is currently riding high on success with his latest release Darlings, that everybody is currently...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt bharuccha
The struggle is real: Watch 'Action Heroine' Nushrratt Bharuccha performing an intense action sequence
Latest Video