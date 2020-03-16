Heart-warming! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija, aka Dr Ishaan Tandon, gets a surprise FAREWELL party; see the video inside

The entire cast and crew of the show gave a heart-warming surprise farewell party to Akshit.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 18:25
Heart-warming! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija, aka Dr Ishaan Tandon, gets a surprise FAREWELL party; see the video in


MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Pakhi, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan. 

Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production. The show is based along the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been adapted from the film. 

Also read:Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Oh No! Agastya in a big trouble as Tara comes to meet him

The die-hard fans of the show were a bit saddened to know their favourite actor Akshit Sukhija, aka Dr Ishaan Tandon, had bid adieu to the serial as reportedly he was not happy with the portrayal of his character.

On this note, the entire cast and crew of the show gave a heart-warming surprise farewell party to Akshit. Reem took to her social media story and uploaded a glimpse wherein Akshit was cutting a cake. She captioned the video, "We'll miss you @akshitsukhija."

Have a look:

Also read: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Ishaan locks Pakhi and Tara in a room?
Progressing on the show's plot, there might be a fight sequence between Agastya and Ishaan wherein Agastya will hit Ishaan. This will lead to his imprisonment and his exit from the show.

How much will you miss him in the show? Do let us know your views.

 For more updates from the world of entertainment, stay tuned with TellyChakkar.

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar dr ishaan tandon tellychakkar exclusive interview
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 18:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "I have done lighter characters before and this was a complete different for me" Ayush Mehra on his short movie Recommended for you
MUMBAI: Actor Ayush Mehra has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Abhimanyu and Aryan flaunt their hot bods while Akshara runs behind to cover her hubby in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
SHOCKING! Munawar Faruqui gets INJURED while shooting for the project; fans shower him with 'Get Well Soon' wishes
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.  Also read:...
BFF GOALS! Be it MaAn or GauRup, Rupali and Gaurav can never stop having their fun fights on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read: ...
Shocking! After landing in India, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti, aka Rishi, gets robbed
MUMBAI: The masses have highly appreciated Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit...
GREAT NEWS! After Dev and Rishita, is Shiva planning the parenthood journey with Raavi in Pandya Store?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Recent Stories
What! Points where Shamshera looked like Bahubali and KGF
What! Points where Shamshera looked like Bahubali and KGF
Latest Video