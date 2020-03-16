Heart-warming! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija, aka Dr Ishaan Tandon, gets a surprise FAREWELL party; see the video inside



MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Pakhi, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production. The show is based along the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been adapted from the film.

The die-hard fans of the show were a bit saddened to know their favourite actor Akshit Sukhija, aka Dr Ishaan Tandon, had bid adieu to the serial as reportedly he was not happy with the portrayal of his character.

On this note, the entire cast and crew of the show gave a heart-warming surprise farewell party to Akshit. Reem took to her social media story and uploaded a glimpse wherein Akshit was cutting a cake. She captioned the video, "We'll miss you @akshitsukhija."

Progressing on the show's plot, there might be a fight sequence between Agastya and Ishaan wherein Agastya will hit Ishaan. This will lead to his imprisonment and his exit from the show.

