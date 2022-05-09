Heart-Warming! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets emotional for This shocking reason | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly world.

The stunning diva Shraddha Arya is one of the most skilled and beautiful actresses in the industry.

The actress began modelling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

The starlet has appeared in numerous television shows, including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl.

But yet another time, the actress is grabbing everyone’s attention for her personal life. Shraddha got married to naval officer – Rahul Nagal in Delhi, on November 16.

Well, the reason why she is in the headlines is quite interesting as it seems that she is terribly missing her hubby – Rahul Nagal.

She took to her social media and uploaded a video where she is reliving the good times spent with him.

She captioned the video, “Life of a Naval Wife! #MilitaryWife #NavalLife #ComeBack.”

Have a look at the video below!

Talking about the current track of her show, the Luthra family and the Suryavanshi family are having a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration where Prithvi has planned something dangerous against them.

But during the celebration, his evil side is exposed in front of Kritika as she sees him without the fake moustache and beard.

This makes Prithvi scared as he doesn’t want people to know about his evil side.

When Kritika calls out to Prithvi to expose him, he catches her.

Well, Shraddha we hope you meet your hubby Rahul soon!

