Heart-Warming! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets emotional for This shocking reason | Deets Inside

But yet another time, the actress is grabbing everyone’s attention for her personal life. Shraddha got married to naval officer – Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 20:46
shraddha

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly world.

Also read: Hilarious! This is what Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya hates the most about hubby Rahul Nagal; read on to know more

The stunning diva Shraddha Arya is one of the most skilled and beautiful actresses in the industry.

The actress began modelling when she was 19. The gorgeous actress is currently appearing on the popular television show Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra on Zee TV and the audience appreciates her talent on the show.

The starlet has appeared in numerous television shows, including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl.

But yet another time, the actress is grabbing everyone’s attention for her personal life. Shraddha got married to naval officer – Rahul Nagal in Delhi, on November 16.

Well, the reason why she is in the headlines is quite interesting as it seems that she is terribly missing her hubby – Rahul Nagal.

She took to her social media and uploaded a video where she is reliving the good times spent with him.

She captioned the video, “Life of a Naval Wife! #MilitaryWife #NavalLife #ComeBack.”

Have a look at the video below!

Also read: OMG! This is what causing chaos in the life of Zee TV’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta | Deets Inside

Talking about the current track of her show, the Luthra family and the Suryavanshi family are having a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration where Prithvi has planned something dangerous against them.

But during the celebration, his evil side is exposed in front of Kritika as she sees him without the fake moustache and beard.

This makes Prithvi scared as he doesn’t want people to know about his evil side.

When Kritika calls out to Prithvi to expose him, he catches her. 

Well, Shraddha we hope you meet your hubby Rahul soon!

For more news and updates stay tuned to tellychakkar.com 

Shraddha Arya Preeta Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 TellyChakkar Rahul Nagal Instagram TV news TV actress shraddha arya nagal shraddha rahul nagal Anil V Kumar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 20:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pravisht Mishra: WOW! From Mahabharat to Banni Chow Home Delivery, check out his most iconic roles
MUMBAI:  Pravisht Mishra is now a popular name in the television industry. He is a 24 year actor who has done various...
Congratualations! Jannat Zubair is the Instagram Queen of the week
 MUMBAI: This week's INSTAGRAM queen is indeed a young talent who has managed to carve a niche for herself in her...
Heart-Warming! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets emotional for This shocking reason | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly world.Also read:...
Lesser-Known Facts! Not Kartik Aaryan, but THIS popular Bollywood actor initially roped in for Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 3
MUMBAI:  Fans were extremely delighted as the news of Kartik Aaryan being roped in for Aashiqui 3 spread on social...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Tamannah Bhatia reveals what type of life partner she wants
MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti...
Pishachini: OMG! Rani unveils her real Pishachini avatar, Rajput family stunned
MUMBAI:  Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Recent Stories
Sidharth MAlhotra
Lesser-Known Facts! Not Kartik Aaryan, but THIS popular Bollywood actor initially roped in for Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 3
Latest Video