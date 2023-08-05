HEART-WARMING! Niti Taylor shares some pictures with her Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 co-stars, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But sadly, the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

It won’t be farfetched to say that the show is coming to an end and the fans of Prachi and Raghav are not ready to let go of their favorite ship of ‘PraRag’.

The starcast recently shot for the wedding sequence and Niti Taylor has surprised her fans with some pictures with her co-actors. It is not news anymore that the show is coming to an end and Niti also shared a story, demanding a group hug from all her co-actors, given it was their last shoot.

Today, Niti shared these pictures and we are sure most of her fans must have got teary eyed over the same and given how strongly the new team had bonded after the big leap.

Check out:

All the actors look super happy and we are sure the audience will have a hard time letting this cast go.

Recently, Alefia Kapadia, who continued to play the character of Sara shared a post on Instagram too, in a way bidding goodbye to the show. Check out!

She captioned the post as, “#balh2 you will be treasured forever ”

