Heart-warming! Sidharth Shukla’s Death Anniversary: Family attends prayer meet with Brahma Kumari

Today, on his death anniversary, his mother Rita Shukla, and his sisters, held a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris.  Several pictures from the prayer meet have surfaced online.

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla had become a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss and his loss was mourned by the country. He died on September 2, 2021. It's a year today since his death and the void still remains. He is remembered by all his fans and colleagues from the industry.

Today, on his death anniversary, his mother Rita Shukla, and his sisters, held a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris.  Several pictures from the prayer meet have surfaced online.

Sidharth passionately followed the Brahma Kumaris and often attended their meetings with his mother. Now, many pictures shared by a fan account have surfaced from the meet. In one photo, the family is seen posing with the Brahma Kumaris.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His sisters are seen offering prasad to the attendees. Sidharth was 40 at the time of his death and died very young for anyone to bear. He died after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sidharth Shukla started his journey in the entertainment sector with modeling. He was the runner-up in Gladrags Manhunt and Mega Model contest in 2004. He then featured in music videos and began working in advertisements. In 2008, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

Sidharth appeared in the show Balika Vadhu and played the role of district collector Shivraj Shekhar. He was also seen in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as Alia Bhatt’s fiance. He participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the show for his excellent game play. On Bigg Boss, he met his alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, and the fans often ship them as ‘SidNaaz’ and simply loved their bond.

