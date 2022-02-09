Heart-Warming! Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary : Fans recollect his Bigg Boss 13 journey saying, “Legends never die”

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s name is enough. He began his journey with the show - Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and then, later on, he did many shows that not only gave him fame but also the love of the audience.

But the actor gained more fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Apart from this show, he also gained a lot of audience attention for his roles in Balika Vadhu as Shivraj Shekhar and in Dil Se Dil Tak as Parth Bhanusali.

Also read: Emotional! Fans give their tribute to SidNaaz’s Jodi on the first death anniversary of Sidharth Shukla

While talking about Sid’s Bigg Boss 13’s journey, there were a lot of incidences where we saw his aggressive yet strong side, and on some other insatnces, we also got to witness his amicable nature.

We had witnessed how he and Asim, he and Vishal Aditya Singh turned from friends to foes and on the other hand, he was also at loggerheads with Rashami Desai from the beginning of the show. One time, he commented on her saying “Aisi Ladki,” and once, he splashed her with some hot tea. Sid had one of the massive fights with Arhaan Khan which irked Salman Khan.

But at the same time, he shared a great bond with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and many more. His bromance with Paras had grabbed everyone’s eyeballs.

His connection with Shehnaaz Gill was so special that fans tagged them as #SidNaaz, but at the same time his jealously was felt when Bigg Boss's former winner, Gautam Gulati visited the BB house and she went gaga over him. There were times when they both had conflicts and were absolutely cordial simultaneously.

Along with all this, he is also remembered for his epic one-liners which usually trend on social media.

Also read:Heart-warming! Sidharth Shukla’s Death Anniversary: Family attends prayer meet with Brahma Kumari

But since today is the 1st death anniversary of Sidharth, the fans have taken to their social media and recollected the memories of Sidharth and Bigg Boss 13.

Have a look at the tweets below.

Till date,the most hyped contestant ever in the history of #BiggBoss is the man #SidharthShukla The purest n most genuine person n his wittiness uff! Missing him too much,am very emotional #SidHearts keep representing him #SidharthShuklaLivesOn #BB14 #RememberingSidharthShukla — ARNO MAJUMDER (@ArnoMajumder) September 2, 2022

The only winner that 15 seasons of #BiggBoss has and will ever produce!#SidharthShukla

Have never felt absence of a celeb in my life so much. This is a dark day in my books for rest of the life Wishing strength to your mother & sisters #SidharthShuklaLivesOn https://t.co/Ui8u1zg1a4 — Log Humse Jalte Hai (@AlvaroAdoro) September 1, 2022

Sidharth, you may be gone, but never forgotten!

For more news and gossip, stay gripped with tellychakkar.com

