Heart-Wrenching! Kunal Jaisingh gets emotional on his mom’s birthday and shares his feelings as he remembers her

Actor Kunal Jaisingh is one of the most well-known actors on television. The actor has a long history in the television industry. For his on-screen presence and charm, he has been well received by the audience. The actor comes across as a visual delight on-screen.

The handsome hunk is currently showing his magic with his new show, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, which airs on Colors TV and is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. The actor stars opposite Tanvi Malhara and their chemistry and the storyline are grabbing a lot of the audience's attention.

But today actor Kunal is quite emotional as he is missing his mother on her birthday.

The actor took to social media and wished his mom a very happy birthday. He uploaded a childhood picture of his wherein he is seen sitting on his mom’s lap. He captioned it, “Happy birthday maa… words cannot justify how much you are missed… i wish you were here to see how i have i bloomed… im trying my best to make you proud… keep guiding me the way you always do… .”

Taking to the comment section of Kunal’s post, his wife Bharati, friends Aneri Vajani, Naakul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Mreenal Deshraj, Samridh Bawa, Moon Banerjee, Neha Narang, fans, and many more have showered his mom with love.

Well, earlier we came across Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla’s post wherein he expressed how he misses his grandpa (Nana)!

