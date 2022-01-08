Heartbreaking! 81-year-old popular Bengali singer dies suffering from a massive heart attack

MUMBAI: Veteran Bengali and Odia singer, Nirmala Mishra, passed away at her residence in Kolkata’s Chetla area on Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack. She was 81 years old. Mishra had reportedly been battling age-related ailments for some time. She suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the demise of Mishra. Singer Indrani Sen, who was one of her great admirers, is deeply saddened by the incident. She was quoted saying as, “I grew up listening to her songs and used to perform her songs in radio programs. Nirmala Di was a great human being and a very witty person too. Unfortunately, she wasn’t keeping well for quite some time and was almost bedridden.”

Rupankar Bagchi another noted singer asserted, “She was one of the greatest singers and was blessed with a very melodious voice. Nirmala Di was a great human being and had a very friendly and warm nature. I have many beautiful memories with her.”

Her popular Bengali songs include Eamon Ekta Jhinuk, Bolo to Arshi, and Eai Banglar Mati Te, while some of her hit Odia songs are ‘Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha’ and ‘Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare’.

