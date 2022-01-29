Heartbreaking! Actor Smriti Khanna's Mother Neeta Khanna passed away yesterday, the Actor shared the News on Social media, Celebs pour in Condolscenes!

MUMBAI: Actor Smriti Khanna mourns the loss of her mother Neeta Khanna who passed away yesterday. Smriti and her husband Gautam both took to Instagram to share the sad news. Smriti was very close to her mother, this has come as a devastating shock to her.

Smriti Khanna is known for playing the role of Jo in Channel V's It's Complicated and Ritika Zaveri in Colors TV's Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She was later seen in the Punjabi film Jatt Airways. In February 2015, Khanna portrayed the role of Reeva in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She later appeared in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki as Malaika and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 as Sasha. Smriti married Gautam Gupta on November 23, 2017. Their daughter, Anayka was born on April 15, 2020.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Started dating when they were working on the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. They kept it professional throughout the serial’s run, however, once they’d wrapped up the final episode, Gautam wasted no time and proposed to the love of his life.

The couple is parents to a daughter together. After Smriti shared the terrible news, Condolences Started pouring in from Celebs from the industry.

Our heartfelt condolences to Smriti and her family.

