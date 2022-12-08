Heartbreaking! Actress Anne Heche slips in coma, isn’t expected to survive the car accident

Six Days, Seven Nights actress Anne Heche suffers brain injury, taken of the life support after she slips into coma

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:00
Heartbreaking! Actress Anne Heche slips in coma, isn’t expected to survive the car accident

MUMBAI: Actress Anne Heche was hospitalized after her car crashed into a home in Los Angeles. Now, reports state that the Six Days, Seven Nights actress isn’t expected to survive after her accident as she is suffering from a brain injury. She is currently on life support.

Also Read: Ajooni: What! Ajooni married Rajveer to seek revenge, Rajveer still determined to make her fall for him

Her representative issued an official statement that reads, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

The official statement continued, “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Imlie and Aryan to consummate before the leap in StarPlus' Imlie?

The event happened early on Friday in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood, not far from Heche’s house. Heche was reportedly seen driving a blue Mini Cooper. The car was seriously damaged at the crash site. According to the Los Angeles fire department, the car hit a two-story house and burst into intense flames, reported Fox News. The Los Angeles Fire Department said that it took 59 firemen, about 65 minutes, to put out the collision-related fire, according to the statement released by them.

Credit: News 18
    
 

Keywords: TellyChakkar movies Anne Heche car accident Life Support Volcano spread Six Days Seven Nights Donnie Brasco
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HOTMESS! Fahmaan Khan's transformation from his previous shows to Imlie has turned him into the NATIONAL CRUSH
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Congratulations! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan to make her OTT debut with Netflix, details inside
MUMBAI:  Gauahar Khan after giving some amazing performances on OTT, is finally making her Netflix Debut as a host. The...
Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair remembers the time when her brother Ayaan was born and says “ I was the first one to hold him in my arms and he was so cute and crying aloud”
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media...
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
MUMBAI: The two releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan failed to clock a combined total of Rs. 20 crores on...
BIG Update! Ranveer Singh summoned by Mumbai Police on August 22 in connection with Nude Photoshoot
MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has asked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to appear before the court on August 22 in connection...
Recent Stories
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
Latest Video