Heartbreaking! Find out the kids who are embroiled of dirty custody battles of THESE television couples

MUMBAI: Separations and divorces in the glamour world are nothing new. But the children become the ultimate victims of these dirty issues. Recently Aamir Ali became vocal about not being able to meet his daughter Arya for nine months.

The couple got formally divorced in January 2022. It seems Sanjeeda Shaikh has not been allowing him to meet their daughter. He did not clarify on the issue while Sanjeeda Shaikh said that she is doing her best to raise their daughter as a single parent. It seems she is managing all the finances for Arya.

Little Ziana who is only seven months old has been caught up in an ugly mudslinging match between her parents, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. They are headed for a split. She has claimed that he does not devote much time to the family. On the other hand, Rajeev Sen said that she kept her first marriage hidden from him, which came as a huge shock. Charu Asopa and he are now headed for a formal separation.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal are also caught in an acrimonious split. The formal divorce is yet to come through. He has also said that he is not allowed to see his son, Kavish as per his rights. Nisha Rawal has also claimed that he was abusive and infidel.

Kamya Panjabi and Bunty Negi split after some years of marriage. Kamya Panjabi spoke about how much she suffered in the marriage. Her daughter Aara also had limited interactions with her biological dad.

The couple who are estranged had some of the nastiest fights over their son, Reyansh. There is one video which was particularly horrifying. Abhinav Kohli claimed that she was a bad mother and she hit back. She alleged that he would come and create drama outside her flat in the suburbs.

When Palak Tiwari was nine years old, Shweta Tiwari divorced Raja Chaudhary. The couple had a bad marriage. There was a lot of mudslinging. Now, Palak and her dad have a warm relationship.

Ginni Virdi is known from her show, Udaan. The actress is living separately from her husband. Parminder Malhi said that she is not letting him see their daughter, Eve unless he gets presents for the both of them. She has alleged domestic abuse on him.

