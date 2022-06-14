HEARTBREAKING! Pallavi's daughter gives her a reality check in Sony TV's upcoming show Appnapan's new promo

MUMBAI : After Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala which hit the small screens yesterday, Sony TV is all set to roll out a new show titled Appnapan in a day's time.

The show stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles.

Appnapan is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner Balaji Telefilms.

The show marks the reunion of Cezanne and Ekta after Kasauti Zindagi Kay while this is the first time Rajshree is working with Ekta Kapoor.

Appnapan's promos were released a few weeks back and it has received a great response from the fans.

The show's story focuses on Pallavi and Nikhil who had a great married life but with time, they got separated and are now single-handedly raising their kids.

In the latest promo released by the Channel, the viewers will see how Pallavi is advising her daughter to get married after becoming self independent rather than right now. She is also making it clear that she is not against her daughter getting married.

But her daughter gets irked listening to Pallavi and says that she was also self independent when she got separated from Nikhil.

She further questions Pallavi's decision of getting separated and this makes her upset.

However, her daughter soon realizes her mistake and apologizes.

The previous promos have also witnessed how Nikhil and Pallavi's kids have felt the void of both father and mother not being there for them.

The show will see how the couple and their kids overcome these challenges.

