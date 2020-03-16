Heartbreaking! Take a look at ex Bigg Boss contestants who left us shocked with their untimely demise

: This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Sonali Phogat has passed away. She was a BJP leader, and rose to fame with her videos on TikTok. She entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card and was in the house for 34 days. Sonali was 42 years old and died due to a heart attack in Goa. Her demise has shocked one and all.

It is still hard to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more with us. The actor passed away last year in September due to a massive heart attack. His demise left everyone shocked and his fans are yet to get over the sad news.

Pratyusha Banerjee rose to fame with her performance as a lead in Balika Vadhu. She participated in Bigg Boss season 7, but was eliminated on day 63. In 2016, at the age of 24, the actress died by suicide.

One of the most controversial celebs in the history of Bigg Boss has to be BB10 contestant Swami Om. He passed away last year at the age of 63.

After participating in Bigg Brother 5, Jade Goody came as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 2. But, she had to leave the house in just five days as she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She passed away in 2009 at the age of 27.

