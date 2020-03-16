Heartbreaking! Take a look at ex Bigg Boss contestants who left us shocked with their untimely demise
From Sidharth Shukla, Sonali Phogat, Pratyusha Banerjee to Jade Goody, Bigg Boss contestants who left for the heavenly abode
It is still hard to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more with us. The actor passed away last year in September due to a massive heart attack. His demise left everyone shocked and his fans are yet to get over the sad news.
Pratyusha Banerjee rose to fame with her performance as a lead in Balika Vadhu. She participated in Bigg Boss season 7, but was eliminated on day 63. In 2016, at the age of 24, the actress died by suicide.
After participating in Bigg Brother 5, Jade Goody came as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 2. But, she had to leave the house in just five days as she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She passed away in 2009 at the age of 27.
