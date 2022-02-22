HEARTBREAKING! Virat badly INJURED while saving Sai from the landmines in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one such show that has never failed to impress us.

The show is witnessing a high voltage drama these days where Sai and Virat's life has witnessed some shocking twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Sai and Virat's lives were in danger.

Sada had kidnapped Sai as he wanted to take revenge on her to get back to Virat.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Sada and Virat will have a major fight.

Both will try to thrash each other and finally, Virat will defeat Sada.

He will take away his gun and shoot him on his leg.

Sada will get injured and the police will immediately nab him.

Meanwhile, the police will also take away Shruti and his baby along with them.

Shruti will say that maybe this is what she and her baby deserved.

However, problems are yet to be solved as Sai is still surrounded by landmines.

Virat tells the DIG that he will have to save Sai immediately.

DIG will tell Virat that he is immediately calling for the bomb squad.

However, Virat will say that he can't wait for the bomb squad to come.

Meanwhile, Sai who earlier got injured is losing her balance as her leg is bleeding.

Virat asks her not to sit or else the bombs will blast.

He will then decide to save Sai all by himself.

Virat will climb the tree and somehow grab Sai's hand and pull her from the ground to safely get her.

Sai will climb the tree with Virat's help, however, as Sai safely gets on the tree, Virat loses balance after the branch of the tree breaks and falls on the landmines.

All the landmines blast and Virat gets badly injured.

He is immediately rushed to the hospital by the police team.

Sai is in tears seeing Virat like this.

Will Virat be saved? Will Sai be able to confess her love to Virat? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

