Heartbroken! Rupali Ganguly visits close friend Nitesh Pandey's house to pay him last respects

MUMBAI: Actor Freddy Daruwala is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema and on OTT space, over the time with his movies and shows the actor has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, and now the actor is all set to be seen in the show Crackdown season 2.

In an exclusive internet interaction with Tellychakkar actor Freddy Daruwala spoke on the show and also on playing negative characters over the time.

Freddy Daruwala on his character in Crackdown

Freddy Daruwala says he will be seen playing the character Abu Khalil in the show whose motive is revenge, he is the person who is all set for revenge and for him nothing is right or nothing is wrong for his revenge and he can go to any extent for the same. he is the negative character in the show but the fans will get ot see his story too in the show.

Freddy Daruwala on playing negative character yet again

We have seen actor Freddy Daruwala playing negative characters in movies like Holiday, Chhatrapati and now he will be seen as villain yet again, the actor says over the time he played villain but this is something different this time this character has a back story on how he became this way. This character is different from many other negative characters too.

Freddy Daruwala on getting type cast

Freddy Daruwala says that yes he feels he is getting typecast but he adds that that’s his job, he is an actor, and as an actor his duty is to live different characters on screen and he does not see those characters as positive or negative.

