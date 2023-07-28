"Heartfelt Admiration: Sonali Bendre Offers a Rose to Harrdy Sandhu on India's Best Dancer 3!"

Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI : Get ready for an electrifying dance extravaganza this Saturday as Sony Entertainment Television's acclaimed dance show, India's Best Dancer 3, takes center stage with an Andaaz Undekha special episode. Contestants will be challenged to showcase their never-seen-before talents, taking the competition to new heights. The evening promises to be unforgettable as renowned choreographer Marzi Pestonji steps into the shoes of Terence Lewis, adding his dance prowess and a fun element to the show.

To add to the excitement, the stage will be graced by the melodious presence of the nation's heartthrob, Harrdy Sandhu. Harrdy will be promoting his upcoming song, "Psycho," and he is set to captivate the audience with his captivating performance.

On a special demand from the esteemed judge Sonali Bendre, Harrdy Sandhu will serenade the crowd with his superhit song, "Soch," which happens to be Sonali Bendre's personal favorite. Harrdy's soulful rendition of the song is sure to resonate with the audience.

Following his mesmerizing performance, Sonali Bendre couldn't contain her admiration and joined Harrdy Sandhu on stage, presenting him with a beautiful rose. She expressed, "I'm a huge fan of yours. This song is my absolute favorite, and expressing love in Punjabi always holds a special place in my heart, which is why I married a Punjabi."

In response, Harrdy Sandhu humbly shared his journey, stating, "This song could have been my last one as I had no money to make another, but luckily, the song became a massive hit."

Join India’s Best Dancer 3 this Saturday at 8 pm for an enthralling evening filled with outstanding performances, surprises, and unforgettable moments only on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

 

 

 


    


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

India's Best Dancer 3 Andaaz Undekha Marzi Pestonji Harrdy Sandhu Sonali Bendre TellyChakkar
