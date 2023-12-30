Heartfelt! Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 ends; Says ‘Iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar…’

Following the emotional video of Big B saying goodbye to the show, it went viral online. Some fans even speculated that this was the actor's last goodbye to the game show, wondering whether he would not be returning for any more seasons of KBC.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 13:20
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: The extremely popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's fifteenth season has officially concluded. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted crying as he announced the show's finale. On the KBC sets, the actor bid his devoted followers farewell for the last time, causing tears to rise up in their eyes.

Following the emotional video of Big B saying goodbye to the show, it went viral online. Some fans even speculated that this was the actor's last goodbye to the game show, wondering whether he would not be returning for any more seasons of KBC.

(Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 : Exclusive! Check out the new "Family Special Week" session introduced in this season)

The makers honored the megastar and his time on KBC with a montage of all of his greatest moments on the platform as the last broadcast drew to a close. Subsequently, Big B broke down in tears and expressed gratitude to the crowd for helping to shape who he and the program are now.

"Devi aur Sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum nahi aayenge, I don't have the courage to say these words, neither do I wish to say," he stated.

He claimed that he would immerse himself in the excitement and anecdotes of the candidates every time he was on the KBC sets. "Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri," he stated with the smile through his tears.

The megastar has not yet commented on rumors that he will be back for the upcoming season. Out of the 15 successful seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B has hosted 14 of them. The show debuted in 2000. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season of the show, but he had to come back due to popular demand.

(Also read: MUST READ! Kaun Banega Crorepati completes 21 years; producer Siddhartha Basu opens up about the show’s journey)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan The Archies Suhana Khan star kids' Zoya Akhtar Sony TV Sony LIV Bollywood movies Reality show KBC 15 Agastya Nanda Khushi Kapoor TV news TV actresses TV actors Randeep Hooda KBC TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 13:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! “Airport pe photo khichane aye the” – Netizens react as Arslaan Goni and Susanne Khan walk back from airport for THIS reason
MUMBAI : Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for quite some time now. Earlier, there were marriage rumours...
Wow! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dulhania 3 Set to Roll in 2024: Here's the Inside Scoop
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, the heartthrob known for his charismatic performances in romantic comedies, is all set to don the...
Anupamaa: OMG! Adhya hates Anupama voches to keep Anuj away from her and she doesn’t want her back
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Heartfelt! Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 ends; Says ‘Iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar…’
MUMBAI: The extremely popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's fifteenth season has officially concluded. Megastar...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan is back in the house doctor’s advice complete rest
MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry and she has already made headlines inside and...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Jealousy Unleashes Havoc as Sonia Plots to Crack Kunal and Vandana's Blissful Marriage
MUMBAI: The forthcoming episode of Star Plus' much-loved serial, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, promises a tumultuous turn of...
Recent Stories
Susanne Khan
Trolled! “Airport pe photo khichane aye the” – Netizens react as Arslaan Goni and Susanne Khan walk back from airport for THIS reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan is back in the house doctor’s advice complete rest
Sana Raees Khan
Controversy! Bigg Boss 17 fame Sana Raees Khan faces legal trouble; Stylist Khushboo Rawat expresses disappointment against her for not returning clothes
Ayesha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan faints, is rushed out of the house due to medical emergency; is she evicted?
Bigg
Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! The date for the grand finale changes, this is when the final episode would be telecasted
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan lashes out at Ayesha Khan for using Munawar Faruqui to enter the game and gives full support to the ace standup comedian
Kishori
Hilarious! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actors Kishori Shahane and Sriti Jha's relationship on set is exposed, take a look