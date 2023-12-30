Heartfelt! Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 ends; Says ‘Iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar…’

MUMBAI: The extremely popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's fifteenth season has officially concluded. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted crying as he announced the show's finale. On the KBC sets, the actor bid his devoted followers farewell for the last time, causing tears to rise up in their eyes.

Following the emotional video of Big B saying goodbye to the show, it went viral online. Some fans even speculated that this was the actor's last goodbye to the game show, wondering whether he would not be returning for any more seasons of KBC.

The makers honored the megastar and his time on KBC with a montage of all of his greatest moments on the platform as the last broadcast drew to a close. Subsequently, Big B broke down in tears and expressed gratitude to the crowd for helping to shape who he and the program are now.

"Devi aur Sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum nahi aayenge, I don't have the courage to say these words, neither do I wish to say," he stated.

He claimed that he would immerse himself in the excitement and anecdotes of the candidates every time he was on the KBC sets. "Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri," he stated with the smile through his tears.

The megastar has not yet commented on rumors that he will be back for the upcoming season. Out of the 15 successful seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B has hosted 14 of them. The show debuted in 2000. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season of the show, but he had to come back due to popular demand.

Credit- Free Press Journal