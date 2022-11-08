HEARTFELT APOLOGY! Team Tellychakkar seeks an apology from Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt for the recent content misreading

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been one of the most adored duos in recent times. Tellychakkar had been at the forefront while covering the duo's wedding and their journey. We have always been up for both Aishwarya and Neil's happy and sad moments and put them across to the viewers. It deeply saddens us that due to an article written to rehash (not originally written by us) by our reporter in the team we hurt our favourite couple's sentiments. We also understand that reel and the real world are different and we have always maintained not to overstep the world, we are aware of the difference between the character and the actor. This huge mistake from our reporter has been rectified but hasn't gone out of our notice, such comments are unacceptable. Therefore, we regret this error and shall be more cautious about the content.

In recent events, Tellychakkar had written an article about the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which was hurting the sentiments of the viewers and the actors. This created a negative buzz that wasn't expected. A specific line in the article which was not edited by our reporter created this issue.

Team Tellychakkar apologises for using inappropriate language in an article, we never wished to hurt anybody's sentiments with our article. We request you all accept our heartfelt apology for the article. The article was originally published by the portal serial gossip and not us, but we realise the mistake from our reporter's end.

In the past, we have always written some light-hearted articles for the duo and always promoted positive content for them

