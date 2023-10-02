Heartthrob couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash look fabulous as they attend a party; Fans want them to get married

MUMBAI:One of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry has to be Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. They have been the fans most loved celebs and the pap’s favourite to click. Ever since they fell in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house, they have been in the limelight for their relationship. Recently, they attended a party hand-in-hand and were the centre of attention.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Tejasswi and Karan could be seen posing together for the paps as they arrived at the party. Both were all decked up and looking super stylish. Karan was sporting a red sweatshirt and black pants, and Tejasswi looked sizzling hot in a purple satin dress. Karan was holding his ladylove’s hand as they made their entrance at the party.

As soon as the video was posted online, fans and viewers went gaga over TejRan’s great chemistry. Many fans commented and asked the couple to get married. One fan commented saying, “inki shaadi kara do ab nahi raha jata.” Another user said, “best couple.”

Earlier in an interview with a media portal, Karan opened up about his marriage plans with Tejasswi and said that they both are very seriously involved with each other and that their families’ approval says everything.

He said, “We are in a very serious relationship and we have figured out that after coming out of Bigg Boss 15. We are getting stronger in our relationship and we are trying to spend maximum time together. So, I am hoping that everything goes fine. Both families have already approved our relationship. That says it all.”

For those who are unaware, Karan and Tejasswi first met and fell in love while they were in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Both of them confessed to having feelings for each other on national television, and ever since they have been setting the standard of couple goals.

Credits : SpotboyE



