This heartthrob is Rashami Desai's Bollywood crush

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is among the most beautiful and talented actresses of Indian television. She has been entertaining the audience for a while now. Currently, she is seen in BB13 as a strong contender.

Rashami’s journey has been a rollercoaster ride in the reel and the real world. The actress is known for portraying Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak, which created a lot of buzz about her and ex-co star Siddharth Shukla. Later, she featured in many reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye.

Her fans show immense support for Rashami online. One of her fan pages has now posted a video in which Rashami is talking about her favourite celebrity star and crush Ranbir Kapoor.

Have a look.