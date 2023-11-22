Heartwarming! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande shares heartfelt stories of Sushant Singh Rajput inside the house

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s on screen chemistry as Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta is known to everyone. However the reel and real life couple moved on later in life with Ankita getting married to Vicky Jain in 2020. Sushant’s unfortunate death made the rounds of the town and Ankita who was in Sushant’s support after his death shared a few stories about them in her current show Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita shared about her difficult and gradual process of coping up after her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared with her co-contestants Munawar Faruqui that there was no reason for their separation; it was a product of him being provoked due to her immense success.

She shared that it was a hard time for her and her parents after they split. Despite everything she still felt the need to stand up for him after his demise.

Ankita Lokhande did not forget to mention how nice a character Sushant Singh had when Munawar mentioned his presence at a special screening of MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.

At last she also shared that she couldn’t attend his funeral because she didn’t have the courage to do it.

