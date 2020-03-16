HEARTWARMING! Meet Ulka Gupta aka Banni's REAL-LIFE mother

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

While Ulka plays the role of Banni, Pravisht is seen as Yuvaan.

The show hit the small screens about a month ago and has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Ulka is slaying in the role of Banni and fans are loving her in a totally different avatar.

While the viewers are loving Ulka in the show, we came across some heartwarming pictures that show Ulka's beautiful bond with her real life family.

So, let's meet Ulka aka Banni's mother Manju Sah Gupta in the show:

Ulka seems to share a great bond with her mother and the above pictures give major mother-daughter goals.

The pretty diva resembles a bit like her mother.

Ulka has shown her talent in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi among others.

She has also done a cameo in Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's blockbuster movie Simbaa. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

