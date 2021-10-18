HEARTWARMING! Mohsin Khan makes fans get NOSTALGIC with his FIRST and LAST shot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik Goenka

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

Fans have been sad about Mohsin's exit from the show but are looking forward to the new chapter with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Kartik Goenka aka Mohsin Khan created a legacy and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. Mohsin Khan takes to his Instagram handle and shares the two best moments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from his journey, one was his first and last shot from the show. Well, even though his journey in the show has ended but the character shall remain the most adored for all his fans. Mohsin gave life to Kartik Goenka on screen.

Check out the picture:

Well, in the current episode, Sirat reveals to the family that she has decided to tell the truth to Akshara about Naira, the family members ask her to think before revealing the truth. On the other hand, Sheila calls on the landline to talk to Sirat, she reveals that they have blocked her and she has been trying to contact her to meet Aarohi. On the call when Akshara picks she hears Sheila telling that Akshara and Kairav are her stepchildren. This hits Akshu hard and she stands frozen in shock.

