HEARTWARMING! Nimrit pens a heartfelt note with her favorite montages of Chhoti Sardarni as they hit a milestone

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s Choti Sardarni has become a household name for everyone since its inception. The show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Seher Kaur Gill and Mahir Pandhi as Rajveer Singh Babbar.

So far the story has been intriguing and has kept the audiences engrossed.

Choti Sardarni has hit the milestone of 700 episodes, and to mark this occasion, Nimrit has shared a heartwarming note for the makers and the viewers. Moreover, she has shared the important and most favorite montages from the show.

Fans are very thrilled and are equally celebrating the achievement together. And are hoping that the show Choti Sardarni continues to entertain as much as possible.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, she spoke about playing her character in Chhoti Sardarni. She said, ''Honestly, it was kind of difficult to find that because I feel like in the last two years you know because Meher as a character which is very mature that I kind of had forgotten you know when you are playing the character every day and you are spending so much of time on set you tend to get who you really are and it was kind of a struggle and it was also fun. I’m glad that I found SEHER because it helped me connect and find myself again so it was challenging initially, now it feels like a lot of fun.''

