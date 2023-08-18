Heartwarming! Shiv Thakare’s humourous birthday wish for best buddy and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is a must read

MUMBAI: The well-known rapper MC Stan caught everyone’s attention when he won Bigg Boss 16 trophy. He quickly gained attention from the Bigg Boss fan base to his list. Although many believed Shiv Thakare was the winner who deserved to win, his supporters continued to support him.

Both have a close relationship and have never shied away from showing support for one another. The rapper is a year old and on the occasion of that Shiv Thakare shares a heartwarming post for his friends wishing him happy birthday.

Shiv Thakare had different intentions for the Bigg Boss 16 winner than the customary birthday greetings focusing on wishing good health, dreams, and joy on this day.

He posted a picture of MC Stan and captioned it, “Happy birthday, mere bhai, Bappa teri jaldi se shaadi karaye, 10-12 bachhe bhi, khush rehe bhai (May Bappa gets you married soon and bless you with 10-12 kids, stay happy brother).”

Take A Look:-

The photo displays Shiv looking dapper in a black outfit while birthday boy MC Stan is decked in jewelry, it seems from the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Both of them looked happy in the picture.

MC Stan and Thakare came close in the Bigg Boss house. Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer along with MC Stan and Thakare made renowned ‘mandali.’

In an interview with a well-known news website, Shiv Thakare spoke with us about his friendships with MC Stan and Abdu Rozik, "It's the best. We talk on the phone and abuse each other. We hurl abuses at each other's photos. It's the same as it was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house."

Altaf Shaikh goes for the stage moniker MC Stan. Among his most well-known songs are Insaaniyat, Basti Ki Hasti, Snake, and Maa Baap. The rapper belongs to Pune formerly called slums home, and his journey to where he is now is not without hardship. Along with the Bigg Boss 16 championship trophy, he received a reward package that included a car and Rs 31.80 lakh in cash.

