Heartwarming! Shiv Thakare’s humourous birthday wish for best buddy and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is a must read

MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are best buddies. The rapper is a year old and on the occasion of that Shiv Thakare shares a heartwarming post for his friends wishing him happy birthday. Shiv Thakare had different intentions for the Bigg Boss 16 winner than the customary birthday greetings.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 21:43
Shiv

MUMBAI: The well-known rapper MC Stan caught everyone’s attention when he won Bigg Boss 16 trophy. He quickly gained attention from the Bigg Boss fan base to his list. Although many believed Shiv Thakare was the winner who deserved to win, his supporters continued to support him.

Both have a close relationship and have never shied away from showing support for one another. The rapper is a year old and on the occasion of that Shiv Thakare shares a heartwarming post for his friends wishing him happy birthday. 

Shiv Thakare had different intentions for the Bigg Boss 16 winner than the customary birthday greetings focusing on wishing good health, dreams, and joy on this day.

Also read:Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?

He posted a picture of MC Stan and captioned it, “Happy birthday, mere bhai, Bappa teri jaldi se shaadi karaye, 10-12 bachhe bhi, khush rehe bhai (May Bappa gets you married soon and bless you with 10-12 kids, stay happy brother).”

Take A Look:- 

The photo displays Shiv looking dapper in a black outfit while birthday boy MC Stan is decked in jewelry, it seems from the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Both of them looked happy in the picture. 

MC Stan and Thakare came close in the Bigg Boss house. Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer along with MC Stan and Thakare made renowned ‘mandali.’ 

In an interview with a well-known news website, Shiv Thakare spoke with us about his friendships with MC Stan and Abdu Rozik, "It's the best. We talk on the phone and abuse each other. We hurl abuses at each other's photos. It's the same as it was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house." 

Altaf Shaikh goes for the stage moniker MC Stan. Among his most well-known songs are Insaaniyat, Basti Ki Hasti, Snake, and Maa Baap. The rapper belongs to Pune formerly called slums home, and his journey to where he is now is not without hardship. Along with the Bigg Boss 16 championship trophy, he received a reward package that included a car and Rs 31.80 lakh in cash.

Also read:Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals which stunt made him break down and how he injured himself

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Shiv Thakare Bigg Boss Marathi Shivrit Shibdu Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Voot Colors Salman Khan Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Priyanka Chahar Choudhary MC Stan Shalin Bhanot Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 KKK 13 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 21:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Heartwarming! Shiv Thakare’s humourous birthday wish for best buddy and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is a must read
MUMBAI: The well-known rapper MC Stan caught everyone’s attention when he won Bigg Boss 16 trophy. He quickly gained...
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par introduced the term dyslexia to the Indian audiences. The film showcased...
Exclusive! Vanshaj actor Gireesh Sahdev on working with Puneet Issar, "He does not throw around his seniority and does not compromise in his work."
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! “Me going to work every day keeps me motivated and that is my ongoing Mantra” Sana Amin Sheikh
MUMBAI: Actress Sana Amin Sheikh has been winning the heart of the fans over time with her beautiful characters over...
Exclusive! “The beauty of the show is the simple story telling so that it would be understood by everyone” Gagan Dev Riar
MUMBAI: Actor Gagan Dev Riar is currently grabbing the attention of the fans with his upcoming ott show titled Scam...
Wow! Archana Gautam keeps her promise to Sajid Khan in this special way
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gireesh
Exclusive! Vanshaj actor Gireesh Sahdev on working with Puneet Issar, "He does not throw around his seniority and does not compromise in his work."
Archana
Wow! Archana Gautam keeps her promise to Sajid Khan in this special way
Kumar
Indian Idol Season 14 : Audience Verdict! Netizens praise the show, say, "It's so refreshing to see a different panel of judges, happy to see Shreya and Kumar Sanu back as judges and Hussain Kuwajerwala as the host"
Samar
Exclusive! Samar Virmani aka Ehsan from Katha Ankahee about his bond with Adnan and the director "If the audience thinks that I'm good, it's only because of them."
Prince Narula
MTV Roadies Season 19 : What! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati's fight intensifies gets into a physical fight; Sonu Sood comes to the rescue
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty loses his cool on Shiv Thakare says " This is not Bigg Boss and you cannot use such language on my show take this as a stern warning"