HEARTWARMING! Twitteratis laud Anupamaa and Anuj aka MaAn's recent scenes from Star Plus' Anupamaa, share the most heart touching views on it

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Anuj are inseparable in Star Plus' show Anupamaa which makes the viewers fall for this popular on-screen couple.

Ever since Anuj has entered Anupamaa's life, a lot of things have changed in her.

The viewers got to see a totally different side of Anupamaa.

With time, Anupamaa and Anuj's love only grew deeper and has only spread love amongst the viewers.

We all know that Anuj has been bedridden ever since his accident and Anupamaa has been on toes to make sure she heals Anuj not just by treating him medically but also with all her love and support.

The recent episodes have been quite heartwarming for the viewers where they see Anupamaa taking care of Anuj and giving her heart and soul to make sure he is healed soon.

Twitter is sharing all the beautiful scenes from that episode and also sharing their views on these scenes.

Take a look:

Magnet is back..#MaAn true love @iamgauravkhanna sir

Your acting in this track is BrilliantIt's not that easy to look in one direction for a long time without blinking, but you did that very effortlessly.

You r Phenomenal#GauravKhanna#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/kYQ9uB6Nlt — (@Sharma3Neetu) August 22, 2022

Powdering someone's underarms when you're the one grooming them is so normal but doesn't get shown a lot cause it's unflattering. Loved the touch of realism. Makes it that much more painful to watch this scene.#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/mc6eVdtJ7e — (@Feminist_Radha) August 22, 2022

This parallel is so romantic

This back hug n shift

Anuj always protecting his Anu in him embares embrace #Anupamaa #Anujkapadia #MaAn #GauravKhanna #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/QGD4MZ0tdc — It's me sejj (@Shlokmag) August 21, 2022

Not just this, Tweeps are also lauding Rupali Ganguly's stellar performance as she gives a befitting response to Barkha.

Well, the show is taking interesting twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

