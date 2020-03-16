HEARTWARMING! Twitteratis laud Anupamaa and Anuj aka MaAn's recent scenes from Star Plus' Anupamaa, share the most heart touching views on it

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 23:27
MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Anuj are inseparable in Star Plus' show Anupamaa which makes the viewers fall for this popular on-screen couple. 

Ever since Anuj has entered Anupamaa's life, a lot of things have changed in her. 

The viewers got to see a totally different side of Anupamaa. 

With time, Anupamaa and Anuj's love only grew deeper and has only spread love amongst the viewers.

We all know that Anuj has been bedridden ever since his accident and Anupamaa has been on toes to make sure she heals Anuj not just by treating him medically but also with all her love and support. 

The recent episodes have been quite heartwarming for the viewers where they see Anupamaa taking care of Anuj and giving her heart and soul to make sure he is healed soon. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: High Drama! Barkha’s plan flops as Anupama stands strong

Twitter is sharing all the beautiful scenes from that episode and also sharing their views on these scenes. 

Take a look:

Not just this, Tweeps are also lauding Rupali Ganguly's stellar performance as she gives a befitting response to Barkha. 

Well, the show is taking interesting twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

