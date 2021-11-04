Heartwarming! Wagle fame Sumeet Raghavan and Shubh Laabh actors Aashay Mishra and Mithil Jain share beautiful memories of Diwali

MUMBAI: The biggest festival of the year, Diwali , is here and it is indeed a happy occasion for everyone.

The festival of lights brings joy and happiness as millions celebrate this occasion with much fanfare.

We all have always had the greatest memories of this beautiful festival.

Our television stars have often shared great memories of Diwali with their fans.

So, let's take a look what our small town celebs have to say:

Mithil Jain aka Rohit from Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein:

To me, Diwali is about togetherness and having a great opportunity to spend quality time with your family. As we shoot for long hours, we don’t usually get ample time to spend it with our family. So, during this festive season, we get these four to five days, and we all stay under one roof and enjoy to our heart’s full content. My fondest memory during Diwali was my vacation to Singapore with my family. I have tons of fantastic childhood memories about Diwali, and one thing that I still enjoy the most about this festival is the food. Ghoogra is my favourite Diwali delicacy, and I enjoy eating Shrikhand, Jalebi, Fafda as I avoid eating them during the whole year. This year, I will visit Rajasthan and spend my Diwali by relishing great food and making memories for life. I would like all my fans to please not burst crackers and go for a green Diwali. Instead, light a Diya and spread warmth and happiness to people around.

Aashay Mishra aka Vaibhav from Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein:

Diwali in my hometown is all about family coming together and celebrating the festival at its best. Every year, we organised a small function with my family wherein everybody performs something they want, we click a lot of photos to capture all the memories and enjoy the get-together. We plan activities from games to dance performances to karaoke to board games on Diwali night, and we enjoy the whole night. My fondest memory is of a prank that I played on my neighbor where I had put on an act of a drunkard, and they got terrified. All of us in the family ended up laughing at this incident. After a gap of 1.5 years, I'll be back home this Diwali, and I’m already excited to meet my family and friends there and catch up on all the updates from them. Also, I have a sweet tooth so, I love eating all mithais and spectacular laddoos that my mother prepares. The only request for my fans and viewers is to keep the well-being of our planet and animals first, and I pray Maa Laxmi graces all your homes with prosperity and blessings.

Sumeet Raghavan aka Rajesh Wagle from Wagle Ki Duniya:

Every Diwali to me is a fond memory, and I have loved celebrating it with my friends and family since childhood. I reside in Vile Parle, and we have Diwali Paath in the society. Classical musical programmes are organised on the very first morning of Diwali, and everyone wears traditional clothes, and the vibe is so positive all around. This year, we will keep our celebrations very low-key since I lost my father-in-law recently. We will be visiting each other’s houses in society and will play Taash like we do every year. But my plan this year is to join our producer, JD Majethia, for a fun Diwali Taash party. I just urge all my fans and viewers to stay safe this Diwali and enjoy it to their fullest.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!

