Heena Panchal: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has not given my career a boost at all

Heena Panchal gets candid about her recent show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

By Harmisha Chauhan
01 Apr 2020 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Heena Panchal is popularly known for her roles in Bollywood and Marathi movies. The actress became well-known among the fans after her recent participation in Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.  

The actress managed to bag lots of limelight throughout her appearance in the show.  

During her live chat session with TellyChakkar, Heena opened up about several things about her personal and professional life.  

When Heena was asked if participating in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge gave a boost to her fame, the actress was quick to say no as she thinks the show did not give any kind of boost to her career.  

Heena thought the show focused more on Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill as they were there to find their life partners.  

The actress also revealed how Paras and Shehnaaz were famous among the viewers since they previously participated in Bigg Boss 13 and were in contact with the viewers for the past five months. Whereas Mujhse Shaadi Karoge lasted for just one month so it did not help her create an impression on the audiences.  

On the work front, Heena was previously seen in Bigg Boss Marathi and received lots of attention from the viewers and also became quite famous.  

