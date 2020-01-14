Heena Parmar to yet again play Naagin on TV; bags Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar makes sure that our readers begin the days by reading some breaking news from the world of Television!



Early in the day, we broke the news about actor Vishal Vashishtha finalized as the male lead in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 (Beyond Dreams).



(Read Here: Vishal Vashishtha to star in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 )



Now, we are back with another breaking news from Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin which is returning with season 2.



Our sources inform that actress Heena Parmar will yet again play again on small screen. She played shape-shifting snake in her previous show Main Bhi Ardhangini and now we hear that she is finalized to depict Naagin in Dangal TV’s Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin season 2.



As reported by us, the show will also star actors namely Cindrella D’Cruz and Jai Shankar Tripathi as Heena’s parents in the show.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.