Helen remembers Shammi Kapoor on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Enigmatic yesteryear actress and dancer Helen recalled late actor Shammi Kapoor on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. As Helen is appearing as a special guest, each contestant gave power-packed performances on her famous dance numbers.

While each of them have given their best it was Vraj and Rajashri's dance moves on the song 'O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan' from the film 'Teesri Manzil', that took Helen down memory lane.

Feeling nostalgic after witnessing Vraj and Rajashri's performance, Helen said: "Such a beautiful performance! I just went down memory lane, and it reminded me of Shammi Ji today. Shammi Ji, are you listening?. If he would have been here, he would have been so happy after seeing your performance."

She recalled working with the late actor and continued: "We both have worked in a lot of films together but let me tell you, he was a prankster, he used to make us all laugh on set. We have done rehearsals for this song around 8 to 10 times, and Shammi Ji had his style. He never used to do any rehearsals."

When Helen's husband and screenwriter Salim Khan made an appearance in the video, she reminisced how even he was part of the famous track 'O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan' and played drums on it.

She further added: "Salim Saab played a small role, too. He can be seen as Shammi Kapoor's musician friend in the film, and he also played the drums for the song 'O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan'."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and hosted by Aditya Narayan, airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS