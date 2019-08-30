Heli Daruwala bags another project

MUMBAI: Heli Daruwala is a popular TV actress. She is known for shows such as Suvreen Guggal: Topper Of The year, Naagin 3 and Dastan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. Her new project is Zee TV’s upcoming show, Haiwaan. And now, the actress has bagged another show.
The actress will soon be joining the bandwagon of actors featuring in a music video. Recently, Heli took to her social media handle and shared the poster of her upcoming music video with popular singer Darshan Rawal. The song is titled Dil Mera Blast.
Take a look below:
