News

Heli Daruwala bags another project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: Heli Daruwala is a popular TV actress. She is known for shows such as Suvreen Guggal: Topper Of The year, Naagin 3 and Dastan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. Her new project is Zee TV’s upcoming show, Haiwaan. And now, the actress has bagged another show. 

The actress will soon be joining the bandwagon of actors featuring in a music video. Recently, Heli took to her social media handle and shared the poster of her upcoming music video with popular singer Darshan Rawal. The song is titled Dil Mera Blast. 

Take a look below:

Tags > Heli Daruwala, TV actress, Suvreen Guggal: Topper Of The year, Naagin 3, Darshan Rawal, Dastan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, Dil Mera Blast,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Itishree Singh
John Abraham
John Abraham
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days