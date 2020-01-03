Helly Shah kickstarts her pre-birthday celebrations in the most special way

MUMBAI: Helly Shah shot to fame with Colors' show, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, where she played the lead role of Swara. The actress shared screen space with popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash and fans loved this cute jodi of onscreen sisters.

Birthdays are always special for all of us and we all love to spend this day in a very memorable way. Similar is the case with Helly who is all set to turn 23 on 7th January. While Helly's birthday is still four days away, the actress is pretty excited about it and has already kick-started her pre-birthday celebrations.

Helly has shared some Instagram stories which tell us how her celebration has started. Well, she visited an orphanage home and is seen having a gala time with the kids there.

Take a look at Helly's story:

It seems the actress is eagerly waiting for her birthday. She has also shared a picture via which she has reminded her fans that her special day is just a few days away.

Take a look at Helly's post:

On the work front, apart from Swaragini, Helly has starred in shows like Devanshi, Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal, Alaxmi — Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, among others. The actress is currently seen in Star Bharat's show, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera.

