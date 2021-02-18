Helly Shah, Pavitra Punia, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and others catch up on the #pawrihoraihai trend! Checkout the videos below…

MUMBAI: The world of social media is very inspiring.

A lot of people take to this medium to showcase their art and recently, Indian musical composer has the netizens are going gaga with his compositions. While he had people in splits with his composition from a scene from the kitchen politics drama Saath Nibhana Saathiya, a Star Plus show, he now has made a second one and TV celebrities cannot have enough of it.

They have been making videos of the same and re-enacting it.

Dananeer Mobeen, or Geena, is a 19-year-old social media influencer who resides in Peshawar in Pakistan. She creates content on beauty, fashion and make-up and even talks about mental health issues. Dananeer is an ardent dog lover. She likes to cook and blogs about food as well. Not only that, but she also loves to paint and sing and can be seen singing in her videos. On February 6, Dananeer had posted a video on Instagram, in which she pans the camera towards her car and her friends and says “Ye hamari car, aur ye hum hai, aur ye hamari pawri hori hai”

Take a look:

Helly Shah

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Manish Raisinghan

Shahid Kapoor

Randeep Hooda

