Helly Shah to play the female lead in Ishq Main Marjawan

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is one of the popular faces of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress shot to fame with her show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur where she played the role of a free-spirited girl Swara. Post the show's success, there was no looking back.

While Helly's last show was Sufiyana Pyaar Mera which aired on Star Bharat, we have an exciting piece of news for her fans. The actress is all set to be seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. She has bagged the role of a female lead in the show.

Producers Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik are all set to be back with the popular romantic thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawan season 2 under his banner Beyond Dreams. After Twisted actor Rrahul Sudhir and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera fame Vishal Vashishtha, Helly has bagged a pivotal role in the show.

TellyChakkar has learnt that the drama will feature two male leads and Vishal has been finalized as another lead. And now, with Helly being added to the star cast, it will be interesting to see Helly in the show.

Ishq Mein Marjawan was a popular show on the small screen which starred Arjun Bijlani and Alisha Panwar as the main leads.

