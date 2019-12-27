News

Helly Shah raises the hotness level in these latest pictures

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
27 Dec 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is one of the top actresses of the small screen. The lady shot to fame with Colors' show Swaragini and then there was no looking back. The actress has come a long way in a short career span and did a number of hit TV shows.

Helly enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with a whopping more than 1 million followers. The actress makes sure to treat her fans with her latest posts which are no less than a delight for them.

We have always seen Helly in her bubbly and girl-next-door avatar but the actress also has a glamorous side which she has shown it through her Instagram posts. The diva's Insta account is filled with some beautiful and elegant pictures where she is displaying her hot avatar and we can't take our eyes off her.

Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Lil bit of posing ! . . . - @rohitmalekar1

A post shared by HELLY SHAH (@hellyshahofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas

A post shared by HELLY SHAH (@hellyshahofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#sunshine n #smile . . . Clicked by @rohitmalekar1

A post shared by HELLY SHAH (@hellyshahofficial) on

These pictures prove that she is one stylish diva who doesn't shy away from experimenting and giving fashion goals. On the work front, Helly was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she did a special appearance. The actress has also been a part of shows like Devanshi, Laal Ishq, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera among others. So what do you think about Helly's hot avatar? Tell us in the comments.
