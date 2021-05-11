Helly Shah reveals how Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 cast spent a day off while on the outdoor shoot

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is currently seen as Ridhima Vansh Raisinghania in Voot Select's Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The talented diva is romancing Rrahul Sudhir on the show and fans are loving this brand new jodi of the small screen.

Well, Helly is quite in demand these days, thanks to the success of her show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

While Helly has a whopping 2.9 million followers on Instagram, the actress is also extremely active on Youtube.

We all know that the show's shooting is currently taking place in Goa.

The cast and crew of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 are having a ball of a time while shooting and enjoying the lovely ambience in Goa.

And now, as the star cast is away from their family, Helly has now given us a glimpse of how the star cast spends time when they have a day off on the set.

Take a look:

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is an Indian romantic thriller television series produced by Yash A Patnaik. The series aired on Colors TV from 13 July 2020 to 13 March 2021. However, the show went digital and is now streaming exclusively on Voot Select from 15 March 2021.

