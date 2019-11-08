Helly Shah’s sun-kissed selfies are too cute to be missed

MUMBAI: Helly Shah, who shot to fame from Colors’ show Swaragini impressed everyone with her cute looks and terrific acting.



The actress, who is currently seen in Colors’ show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has recently shared some cute pictures on her Instagram account which you can’t afford to miss.



The actress looks all refreshing as she flashes her cute smile taking selfies while being sun-kissed.



Take a look at the pictures:

Helly is one beautiful diva who has always impressed her us with all her work. The actress gained a lot of fame by starring in just a few shows. The Devanshi actress has definitely a long way to go in her career.



Helly who is currently playing the role of Heer Harman Singh is hugely being praised for her acting.



