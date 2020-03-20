Helly Shah shares a throwback dance video and it will set you grooving

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is popularly known for playing the role of Swara in Colors' show Swaragini. The actress became a household name after the show and Helly's career only rose upwards after that.

Helly has been extremely active on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan following. Helly keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life with her fans which keeps her fans hooked to her social media account.

And now, while everyone is all set to fight the deadly Corona Virus by staying home, Helly is making the most of it. The actress has made sure to provide some entertainment to her fans by sharing videos and pictures.

Helly has shared a throwback video where she is seen dancing on Wakhra Swag. The actress is seen showing some amazing dance moves and we simply love it.

Take a look at the video:

It seems Helly is very fond of dancing and this video proves it.