Helly Shah's UNSEEN video from an audition is not to be missed!

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is one of the most popular divas on the small screen. The actress is currently seen as Ridhima Rai Singhania in Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The talented diva is romancing Rrahul Sudhir on the show and fans are loving this brand new jodi of the small screen.

Helly has been a part of the TV industry since 2010. She made her small screen debut with the show Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal when was in the 8th grade.

She went on to do shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, among others. However, she got a major appreciation for her role Swara in Colors' show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

Later, she appeared in shows like Devanshi, Laal Ishq, and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and won several hearts with her stellar performance.



Well, Helly has come a long way in her career with so many hit shows to her credit.

And now, an old audition video of Helly is doing the rounds of social media where we can see a huge difference between the actress then and now.

Take a look:

Helly has improved a lot, be it in her looks or in her acting skills.

We are sure that the diehard fans of Helly must be delighted to see the actress in this avatar.

