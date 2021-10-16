Hemant Pandey roped in for Sony TV's Mere Sai

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi will soon witness the entry of a new actor. The show is doing wonders on the small screens for several years now and has managed to garner huge praises from the viewers.

We have learnt that actor Hemany Pandey has been roped in for the show. He will depict the role of Prasad in the show.

Hemant is known for his role as Pandeyji in the TV series Office Office and in films like Krrish, Milenge Milenge, etc.

Mere Sai stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role and it is produced by Dashami Creations. The show has become the most adored religious show among its fans with its interesting storyline and upcoming twists. The show has been focusing on the rudimental norms of society and how Sai teaches his followers to change them and turn society into a safe and better place to live in.

It would be interesting to see what twists the actor's entry will bring to the show.

