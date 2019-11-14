News

Here are a few glimpses of Amazon Prime Video’s latest show One Mic Stand

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 09:13 PM

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video's latest venture One Mic Stand is creating a right stir amongst the audience ever since the makers shared a sneak peak to the show by releasing five different videos starring Politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, singer Vishal Dadlani, and youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam. The show is all set to release tomorrow and here are a few glimpse of the contestants from the show.

After showcasing a strong powerhouse of contestants coming from different walks of life, these images from the show are a sure shot visual treat!

Ever since the trailer was released, it has created a massive storm for the simple fact that the contestants are all from various professional fields and will be seen in a never before experienced avatar!

The celebrities will be individually mentored by the wittiest comedians in India including Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, Zakir Khan, Kunal Kamra and Angad Singh Ranyal. 

One Mic Stand is created and hosted by Sapan Verma in collaboration with Only Much Louder and will be a five-episode series. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from the 15th of November 2019.

