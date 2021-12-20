Here are reasons why India’s first edition of the business reality show - Shark Tank India is a must watch

MUMBAI: Badalte Bharat ki nayi soch ko mil raha hain ek naya manch, jahan ubharte businessmen ke sapne honge sach! Celebrating India’s growing entrepreneurship ecosystem, Sony Entertainment Television promises to offer a refreshing experience for business enthusiasts with the very first edition of the World’s No.1 business reality show format - Shark Tank India. This revolutionary show will give an opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to make it big by pitching their business ideas to a group of eminent self-made businessmen a.k.a The Sharks and seek their investment. A perfect business pitch is all it takes to impress the Sharks. Witness dreams turn into reality by diving into the world of Shark Tank India starting 20th December, every Mon to Fri at 9:00pm.



Here are some reasons why Shark Tank India is going to be a fun watch for the viewers:



Golden opportunity to chase the great Indian dream

With a dynamic business environment, India has been witnessing new innovative business ideas that is bringing about a revolutionizing change. Giving a boost to the start-up ecosystem, Shark Tank India provides a spectacular platform for India’s budding aspirants to transform their entrepreneurial dreams into reality. The ultimate test of perseverance begins when the pitchers find themselves face-to-face with the ‘Sharks’ who will assess and make an offer based on the applicant’s final ‘pitch’. The Sharks have no idea whatsoever on the ‘pitches’ beforehand. If the ‘pitchers’ manage to impress the ‘Sharks’ they stand a chance to get a life changing deal from the ‘Sharks’ right there - Jiska Idea Hoga Best, Usmain Karenge Sharks Invest! There's nothing better than watching someone who has been working so hard get so excited when they reach a deal in the tank.



Get a crash course in entrepreneurship

This Indian adaptation of Shark Tank makes for an intriguing watch for the viewers as through these pitches they will witness what goes behind those close doors where the big business deals take place. Providing an entertaining and educational experience, the episodes will be a perfect crash course into the world of entrepreneurship as you will get to understand the inner workings of investing, pitching and even product development with the pitches and the Sharks feedback. Surely, with a few episodes down, the viewers will master the few business tidbits. An enticing deal is surely awaiting with Shark Tank India



Stalwarts of the start-up industry as SHARKS

Geared up to empower the country’s bright business aspirants from all walks of life are the ‘Sharks’ who are successful entrepreneurs themselves. The supremely talented sharks of the very first edition of Shark Tank India are - Ashneer Grover (Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe), Vineeta Singh (CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth) and Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt). Lots of drama will unfold with the dynamic camaraderie of the 7 Sharks as they will bring their unique visions into the room based on their respective areas of expertise along with some fun debates on making a deal. So, jump right in to witness a group of whip-smart investors using their money to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs.



First ever host of Shark Tank India

While ‘The Sharks’ play a key role in developing India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the dashing actor and popular youth icon - Rannvijay Singha will be the host of the first edition of Shark Tank India. Acting as a guide for the pitchers and the audience, Rannvijay will explain the format

, introduce the innovative business ideas on the show and will simplify the key business facts/processes for the audience to understand. Additionally, he will be a confidant to the pitchers as he will make them feel at ease while also capturing their pre & post pitching experiences with the Sharks in the Sharks Den.



Extraordinary Pitches that will inspire viewers

Shark Tank has helped demystify entrepreneurship for millions of people across the world and aims to do the same for the Indian audience as well. For people who dream of being an entrepreneur, Shark Tank India will give them hope by putting the spotlight on Badalte Bharat Ki Nayi Tasveer. Shark Tank India will showcase innovative and futuristic business ideas by budding entrepreneurs who wish to make it big with their venture. Some of the mind-blowing pitches to watch out for are:



• Heart Up My Sleeves by Delhi-based Riya Khattar will make you mull over the simplicity and resourcefulness of the product! It’s a unique brand that aims at minimalism and sustainability using detachable statement sleeves! Conceived amid the pandemic literally while cleaning the closet! Riya Khattar happened to find the solution to the most common problem that each girl faces i.e., while they have a lot of clothes but still nothing right to wear. This one of its kind brand makes detachable sleeves - a quick fix to any dull outfit



• Blue Pine Foods Pvt. Ltd, founded by a 43-year-old Aditi Madan a.k.a Momo Mami is a frozen and convenient proprietary foods processing business. Hailing from Darjeeling, Aditi started making momos at the age of 8 and over the years she turned this passion of making momos into a successful business idea as she wanted everybody to experience the authentic Darjeeling momos that are nutritious and preservative free.



• One such business pitch that will prove that age is no bar to chase one’s entrepreneurial dreams is the dynamic ‘Nanad – Bhabhi’ duo, Kalpana Jha and Uma Kumari of Jha Ji Stores, a food brand that specializes in hand-made, sun dried pickles from Mithilanchal, in Bihar. Actioning this into a business proposition to reach out to a wider set of consumers, the ladies decided to launch their business with Jha Ji Stores. A truly empowering duo to watch out for

• One of the most ‘LIT’ business pitch to watch out is Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia’s ‘TagZ Foods’ – a GenZ snack brand that provides a range of ‘never fried, never baked’ popped potato chips with 50% less fat. This GenZ brand caters to people’s love for snacks without giving up on nutrition. With a cutting edge popping technology they craft innovative, lip smacking and fitter snacks, as lit as the generation they stand for

• Jayesh Sahebrao Tope's Revamp Moto Pvt. Ltd was started basis their vision to empower the society by providing Sustainable Adaptive solutions. Dealing

with modular EV bikes and that can transform itself basis its usage of it, they named the bike Revamp Mitraa. Due to the ever environmental concern, EV bikes will be a boon for the biking industry.

It will be exciting to watch the variety of entrepreneurs from different backgrounds come together to put their best forward on Shark Tank India to fulfil their entrepreneurial dreams.



Dive into the world of Shark Tank India starting 20th December, every Monday to Friday at 9.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.