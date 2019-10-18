News

Here are some pictures of Mohena Kumari and Suyesh Rawat right from their WEDDING ALBUM!

MUMBAI: Seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, Mohena Kumari made quite a name for herself in the television industry. She recently tied the knot with her fiancé, Suyesh Rawat.

While she looked beautiful in all her ceremonies, right from the Mehendi and Haldi to the Sangeet, she had awestruck at her royal and elegant avatar as a bride. 

The bride wore a Rajputana poshak with a long pallu drawn over her head, a matha patti, maang teeka, traditional and heavy jadau jewellery, and red chooda. And the red and gold combination of her clothes spelled elegance and opulence. Her nose ring was a stealer and reminded us of the royalty that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai portrayed in her film Jodha Akbar! 

We absolutely love the moments from her marriage and all the other rituals. Today, let us take a look at some of her pictures right from her wedding album!

Aren’t Mohena and Suyesh’s pictures a visual delight?

