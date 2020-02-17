Here are the rules for Shehnaaz’s new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz was one of the most strong contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and she emerged as the 3rd runner of the show. She was one of the few contestants who not only entertained the audience but also the housemates.

Now post the finale, Shehnaaz will be seen on a new ashow called as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she will be finding a groom for herself, but the Punjabi singer as confirmed that she won’t be getting married on the show and she is doing this for fun.

Now we came across the rules and regulations of Sana’s the show, and here are the details.

Shehnaaz will live in the house for five days and but she will be allowed to come out for 2 days; phone and information from outside will be allowed.

Shehnaaz brother Shehbaaz to will be living with her in the house, and now he is also a part of the show.

And as we reported earlier that Shehnaaz herself as confirmed that she won’t be getting married on the show and she is doing this show only for fun.

Now it will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz will be able to entertain the audience, like how she did on Bigg Boss.